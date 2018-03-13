Glamorous in gold: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Best of the Week: Shilpa Shetty, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda sizzle in gold. (Designed By: Nidhi Mishra) Best of the Week: Shilpa Shetty, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda sizzle in gold. (Designed By: Nidhi Mishra)

While black has an element of mystery and coyness to it, gold is known and preferred for its glitz and glamour on the red carpet. From shimmery sequinned numbers to pale delicate tulle outfits, the hue has been a B-Town favourite for quite a while. And this time around too, many celebs dolled up in all their finery and we couldn’t stop crushing over the gorgeous golden looks this week.

Steal a glance at the most attractive gold appearances of the week here.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The 42-year-old was clad in an ethereal Tarun Tahiliani pale gold sari. The tulle number had a delicate ruffle detailing at the hem, which was complemented by specks of a glitzier shade on the six yards. The sari was teamed with a matching blouse with an illusion neckline. The actor rounded out her look with a messy ponytail and nude make-up.

Gauri Khan

At the Hello! Hall of Fame, Gauri walked hand-in-hand with husband Shah Rukh Khan in a semi-sheer sequinned gown from Monisha Jaising. The thigh-high slit number with a corset-like pattern on the front was decidedly an attractive creation. Gauri polished off her look with nude makeup and soft curls.

Gauri Khan wore a Monisha Jaising creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gauri Khan wore a Monisha Jaising creation. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

To receive the ‘Most Stylish Woman’ award at the same event, Shweta opted for a gold bodycon gown from designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The heavily embellished piece with a plunging neckline made for a glamorous outfit for the night.

Which gold outfit of the week was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd