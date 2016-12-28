Glam up your party look with these easy hair-do and make-up tips

Keeping a check on a few beauty and hair must-dos can do the trick this party season. Keeping a check on a few beauty and hair must-dos can do the trick this party season.

With the New Years Eve approaching, make-up faux pas should only belong to the past. Keeping a check on a few beauty and hair must-dos can do the trick this party season. Sushma Khan, National Creative Director, Makeup – Lakmé Salon and Shailesh Moolya, National Creative Director, Hair – Lakmé Salon, dole out tips on how one can make their make-up and hair-do the talking at the New Year’s party.

For Make-up:

* Use a matte lipstick with a matte lip-liner to keep lipstick on for longer and minimise smudging.

* To fix streaky foundation, use a slightly damp make-up sponge and stipple it over your face to soften and blend out the excess foundation.

* Confused about which colors to use? There’s nothing richer than gold make-up. Bold red lips and Gold eyes are synonymous with the party season. You can’t go wrong with soft, golden lids and bold red lips.

* Clumpy mascara? Apply a silicone-based make-up remover on a spoolie brush and then wiggle the brush across the base of the lashes to soften the dried mascara and separate the clumps.

* If you’ve accidentally applied too much blush, use a clean powder brush to pick up and blend out the excess product. Rub the brush in small circular motions between the apples of your cheeks and your temples.

* Enhance your eyes with a shimmery eye base using dark velvet colours. Use dark cream eyeliner and top this with shimmer to complete your party look!

For Hair:

* Long hair or short, curly or straight, there’s one hairstyle that works for women everywhere: The ponytail. Take it a level higher by backcombing the crown which will add volume.

* Instead of settling and leaving your hair open as is, take the side sections and braid them, joining them at the centre together.

* Taking care of your hair is important in the party season since so much product and heat is used for styling. Opt for hair spas that will strengthen your roots and nourish your tresses.

* Taking care of your hair is important in the party season since so much product and heat is used for styling. Opt for hair spas that will strengthen your roots and nourish your tresses.