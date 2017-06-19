Glam up your monsoon look with right scarves, jewellery

Scarves are the saviour on bad hair days and their accessorising potential is boundless.(Source: File photo) Scarves are the saviour on bad hair days and their accessorising potential is boundless.(Source: File photo)

When work gives you less time to plan out stylish outfits for office, sometimes the best wardrobe staples to have in hand are scarves and jewellery as they are not only flattering, versatile but also when worn, can add a certain level of polish thereby adding drama to your look.

Meesha and Trisha Khanna of brand Meesha Scarf share tips on how one can add scarves to be on-trend this monsoon.

* Scarves are the saviour on bad hair days and their accessorising potential is boundless.

* For the Indian monsoon, seek refuge in lightweight cotton malmal and handloom cotton Jamdani scarves. They up your fashion quotient; protecting you when it’s a bit sunny outdoors and as a cover up when the temperatures start to cool off.

* Add flair to a simple outfit by draping a large, fringed scarf over your shoulders. This would also make for a fashion staple nowadays.

* Also you can tie a scarf as a headband or bandana to tame that monsoon hair frizz and it also doubles up as a cool head gear.

* Take your bun or ponytail to the next level by wrapping a thin scarf around it and letting the tails flow free. Get creative by turning your scarf into a hat band that will add some extra oomph to your look.

Gauri and Radhika Tandon, co-founders of Isharya, shared tips on choosing the right jewellery

* Delicate but oversized hoop earrings are in trend.

* Classic ear studs can add up glamour to your personality.

* Multiple layers of chains in uneven lengths and multi finger rings are an easy way to make a subtle statement. This is how minimalistic pieces can be worn together.

