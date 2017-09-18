Glam up your fusion look in festive season

Dhoti pants are always a rage in the festive season and are effortlessly gorgeous. (Source: File Photo) Dhoti pants are always a rage in the festive season and are effortlessly gorgeous. (Source: File Photo)

With the festive season around the corner, go for a fusion look which can make you stand out, instead of going for the mundane. Here are some tips from Vajor.com — a women’s wear fashion and lifestyle brand — on how to rock your festive dressing with fusion wear:

* Fusion dresses: Offbeat dressing is what you should be looking at to ace your festive look the right way — from modest midi dresses with a hint of silver, embroidery work and prints, to an elegant, embellished maxi gown that can give everyone a run for their money. Dresses are the best and the most chic way to start this season on a fresh note.

* Effortless jumpsuits and sets: Go for jumpsuits and sets if you want to keep the look simple yet classy with your effortless dressing. They are easy to carry off with comfortable silhouettes, pastel and bright colours, tassel and pom-pom embellishments. They can be your best go-to outfits this season. Just pair a statement necklace on solids and eye-catching earrings with prints to maintain a subtle balance between your looks.

* Evergreen dhoti pants: For those who are a little sceptical about their outfit and want to play it safe, one can always pick up dhoti pants along with basic plain t-shirts to go with them. Dhoti pants are always a rage and come in beautiful bright festive colours and are the epitome of comfort dressing. Just throw a bold statement piece of necklace to go with your look and you are good to go.

