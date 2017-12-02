Give your old hoodies, shrugs a makeover this winter

Embellished jackets and sweatshirts are one of the hottest trends this Fall. (Source:File Photo) Embellished jackets and sweatshirts are one of the hottest trends this Fall. (Source:File Photo)

Shop till you drop is the concept of days gone by. Its time to recreate new ensembles out of the existing pieces in your wardrobe so, go on, bring out the stylist in you and give your old hoodies and sweatshirts a trendy transformation and be on point this winter.

Ritika Taneja, Senior Director- Categories at ShopClues, lists some of the ways:

* Pom- Pom: Add a dash of quirk to your hoodies or sweatshirts by sewing pom-poms or tassels at the end of your hood’s string. You can get fluffy ones from the market or make them from scratch using some wool strings. Sew them onto the hemline or cuffs if you want a heavy doze of cuteness.

* Paint your imagination – You can give your beloved but fraying leather jacket a makeover by adding a splash of colour to it. Get a bottle of spray paint and let your imagination run wild as you paint a kaleidoscope of colours and patterns on your jacket. You can even use stencils to paint more intricate styles.

Tanvi Malik, Co-Founder at FabAlley shares some of her tips:

* Add embroidered patches: Clothes peppered with embroidered patches are the new way to up your style game. Simply add on some eye-catching patches and you are good to go!

* Brooch and Statement Pins: Pins are a great accessory investment because they are versatile and definitely a must-have fashion staple. Just throw a brooch or a pin onto your favourite sweatshirt for an instant lift to your outfit.

* The Bling fling: Embellished sweatshirts are one of the hottest trends this Fall. Brighten up your boring hoodie by adding sequin or studs to it.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App