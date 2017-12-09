Give new life to hair, skin for your wedding day

Start taking care of your skin at least 45 days before your wedding. (Source: File Photo) Start taking care of your skin at least 45 days before your wedding. (Source: File Photo)

An exquisite wedding dress is not just enough to give you that jaw dropping look for your special day. Skin and hair needs special attention during this time too so make sure you are not ignoring these two aspects during your main day.

Chytra V Anand, a renowned Cosmetic Dermatologist and founder of Kosmoderma Skin and Hair Clinics lists down few tips to make sure you get flawless skin and shiny hair on your D day.

* Start taking care of your skin at least 45 days before your wedding. Get your basics right, analyse your skin type and understand if it’s dry, oily, dehydrated or sensitive.

* The biggest mistake some of the brides-to-be do is signing up for a lot of skin experiments just before the wedding. It’s usually best to avoid doing anything new or drastic right before your event. The more time you have to prepare for the big event, the better your skin will look.

* Try to follow a home regime for at least a month which involves a cleanser, toner and moisturizer depending on your skin type. Exfoliation with natural ingredients like walnut-orange peel scrub or raw milk and powdered almond scrub, is recommended as it will not make your skin too dry or too oily. It can be easily made at home and is suitable for all skin types. If you use any drying acne medications, back off for a day or two before the D-Day to avoid flaking.

* Have minimum of two skin rejuvenating treatments three weeks apart before the big date. This will increase the cell turnover and reduce pores’ size and removes superficial tan

* For the body, get a body crystal abrasion done two weeks before the wedding, this will keep the skin smooth. Before you begin each of these treatments consult a professional and get your timeline for each of these procedures right. Some of them may have a downtime which you need to be aware of & plan accordingly.

Neha Gupta, Consultant Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Kosmoderma Skin & Hair clinics also commented further with few tips of her own

* It is not only about your face but your neck and chest too, hence a similar regime is recommended. Thus, anything you apply on your face like moisturizer, sunscreen, or anti-aging products, should be applied to your neck and chest as well

* Two days before your wedding, allow yourself to rewind with relaxing services like massage, body treatments/therapies.

