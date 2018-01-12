Supreme Crisis
German Playboy edition to feature transgender model on its cover for the first time

Giuliana Farfalla, a 21-year-old model became the first transgender model to feature on the cover of Playboy magazine's Germany edition. This is not the first time Playboy Magazine has taken such a progressive step. Last year, french model Ines Rau made history by becoming Playboy's first transgender Playmate of the Month.

Published: January 12, 2018 9:40 pm
Giuliana Farfalla becomes the first transgender model to feature on the cover of Playboy Magazine's Germany edition. (Source: giuliana_farfalla/Instagram)
Giuliana Farfalla, a 21-year-old model from Germany, has become the first transgender model to feature on the cover of Playboy magazine’s Germany edition. Farfalla, born Pascal Radermacher, in the south-western German city of Breisgau, had undergone gender reassignment surgery at the age of 16. Last year, the model even starred on Heidi Klum’s Germany’s Next Top Model.

In a 2017 interview to Bild, a German newspaper, Farfalla described how her mother supported her during her gender surgery, “When I was seven or eight years old, I told my mother that I would rather be a girl. She took it seriously, sought help, consulted doctors and at some point we just took the steps.”

A few days ago, she shared a picture of the cover on her Instagram:

She also posted a photo of herself before the shoot:

German Playboy’s editor-in-chief Florian Boitin said that Farfalla is a “wonderful example of how important the fight for the right to self-determination is.”

This is not the first time Playboy Magazine has taken such a progressive step. Last year, french model Ines Rau made history by becoming Playboy’s first transgender Playmate of the Month.

