German Playboy edition to feature transgender model on its cover for the first time

Giuliana Farfalla becomes the first transgender model to feature on the cover of Playboy Magazine’s Germany edition. (Source: giuliana_farfalla/Instagram) Giuliana Farfalla becomes the first transgender model to feature on the cover of Playboy Magazine’s Germany edition. (Source: giuliana_farfalla/Instagram)

Giuliana Farfalla, a 21-year-old model from Germany, has become the first transgender model to feature on the cover of Playboy magazine’s Germany edition. Farfalla, born Pascal Radermacher, in the south-western German city of Breisgau, had undergone gender reassignment surgery at the age of 16. Last year, the model even starred on Heidi Klum’s Germany’s Next Top Model.

In a 2017 interview to Bild, a German newspaper, Farfalla described how her mother supported her during her gender surgery, “When I was seven or eight years old, I told my mother that I would rather be a girl. She took it seriously, sought help, consulted doctors and at some point we just took the steps.”

A few days ago, she shared a picture of the cover on her Instagram:

She also posted a photo of herself before the shoot:

German Playboy’s editor-in-chief Florian Boitin said that Farfalla is a “wonderful example of how important the fight for the right to self-determination is.”

This is not the first time Playboy Magazine has taken such a progressive step. Last year, french model Ines Rau made history by becoming Playboy’s first transgender Playmate of the Month.

