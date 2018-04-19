Gigi Hadid is a femme fatale on the cover of this magazine

Gigi Hadid appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan. (Source: Reuters) Gigi Hadid appeared on the cover of Vogue Japan. (Source: Reuters)

Gigi Hadid turned cover girl of Vogue Japan for their June 2018 issue. The model, who has been a muse for many designers, channelled a sultry vibe in her many appearances for the photo shoot. The edge that is resonant with Hadid was accentuated in a Celine black one-shouldered ensemble with a structured collar that the supermodel wore for the cover. The 22-year-old’s look was complemented by bold red lips and minimal make-up.

For the inside photos, Hadid wore an exquisite leather mini from Ermanno Scervino that was teamed with a pair of drool-worthy Helmut Lang heels.

The model also channelled some androgynous vibes in a leather suit set that was replete with a crisp white shirt and a long black tie.

Hadid also flirted with some semi-sheer fabrics and her cold-shoulder floral embroidered black dress was a chic take on risque attires.

Playing up the monochromes in a corset-inspired top paired with a pair of black pants, the model looked enchanting.

Check out more pictures from the photo shoot here.

Earlier we saw Hadid modelling for H&M x Moschino wearing a black, mini shirt dress featuring DVD-prints teamed with a turquoise bralette and a gold chain belt with a Moschino logo on it. She accessorised it with a heavy gold chain necklace and thigh-high black boots. Catch a glimpse of her look here.

We think she has mastered the art of carrying risque outfits. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

