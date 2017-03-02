Gigi Hadid features on Vogue Arabia cover for the first time

The 21-year-old fashion diva took to Instagram to post the picture. (Source: Gigi Hadid/Facebook) The 21-year-old fashion diva took to Instagram to post the picture. (Source: Gigi Hadid/Facebook)

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has featured on the March cover of Vogue Arabia for the first time in which she can be seen celebrating her Palestinian roots. The 21-year-old fashion diva took to Instagram to post the picture of her debut on the hi-end fashion magazine’s Dubai version, where she could be seen posing in a jewel-embroidered headscarf with kohled eyes.

“I think the beautiful thing about there being international Vogue’s is that, as a fashion community, we are able to celebrate, and share with the world, different cultures. Being half-Palestinian, it means the world to me to be on the first-ever cover(s) of @voguearabia…” wrote Hadid, along side the cover.

In what she hopes to be a long-standing collaboration with the magazine, Hadid added Vogue Arabia will send a message across the world about a welcoming and inclusive fashion industry. “And I hope that this magazine will show another layer of the fashion industry’s desire to continue to accept, celebrate, and incorporate all people and customs and make everyone feel like they have fashion images and moments they can relate to… and learn and grow in doing so.”

The fashionista was also grateful to those involved in the making of the cover, “Thank you @deenathe1st for your vision and for having me on this cover… by the incredible @inezandvinoodh – so much love.”

