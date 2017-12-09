Top Stories

Third edition of supermodel Gigi Hadid’s Barbie doll to be out soon

The doll-sized collection of model Gigi Hadid is available online as well as in selected flagship stores of the Hilfiger brand in various countries. The retail price is expected to be around $50 (about Rs 3,224).

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2017 9:16 pm
Gigi Hadid, fashion model gigi hadid, gigi hadid shoots, gigi hadid fashion shoots, Tommy Hilfiger hadid barbie doll, Indian express, Indian express news The doll is seen sporting the same look as Gigi Hadid during her fall 2016 debut of Tommy x Gigi. (Source: Gigihadid/Instagram)
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has often made headlines for not just her impeccable sense of style but also for being outspoken on social media and discussing issues she feels strongly about. If you are a big fan of the 22-year-old, then here is a way to make her a part of your life.

Mattel, the American brand has launched a Tommy x Gigi Barbie doll! The version of Hadid is seen dressed in the classic Tommy Hilfiger flag hoodie, shorts and sneakers similar to what the model wore during the first ever Tommy x Gigi Autumn/Winter show in 2016. This is the third edition of the collaboration and the popular doll company unveiled the new doll molded in honour of the model’s second capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger, which will debut in Los Angeles on December 10.

Taking to social media, the model expressed her happiness and wrote, “Can’t believe that’s me !!!!!!! 👯Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger ❤can’t wait to have #BARBIE join us at the #TOMMYxGIGI show tomorrow!” and  also shared the picture of her doll-sized version skating with the original barbie doll.

The doll-sized collection of the model is also available on Tommy.com and Barbie.com as well as selected flagship stores of the Hilfiger brand in London, Paris, Düsseldorf, Amsterdam and New York. The retail price is expected to be around $50 (about Rs 3,224) and comes with a doll stand for display, plus a certificate of authenticity.

