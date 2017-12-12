Gigi Hadid flashes armpit hair

Rather than mentioning the powerful imagery, fans flocked to Instagram to discuss her body hair. (Source: File Photo) Rather than mentioning the powerful imagery, fans flocked to Instagram to discuss her body hair. (Source: File Photo)

Model Gigi Hadid showed off her armpit hair in skimpy gym wear for a calendar, but not all fans appreciated her ‘au naturel’ look.

In the clip released by a magazine on Monday, the 22-year-old was seen in a skimpy lycra two-piece as she showed off her boxing moves. But she also showed that she had perhaps eased up on her grooming routine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Rather than mentioning the powerful imagery, fans flocked to Instagram to discuss her body hair.

One wrote: “Does she have hair in her armpits?”, while another set of fans defended her, writing: ‘Yes Gigi Yes!’

Others insisted they had been “distracted” by the look.

Hadid shared a statement as the video was released, writing: “I love seeing everyone else’s videos. It’s celebratory of epic human beings and always pushes boundaries. The fashion circle is a family, so the Love Advent kind of feels like a Holiday Year Book in a way.”

