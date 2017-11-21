Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry missed the Victoria’s Secret show in Shanghai

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn’t make to Victoria’s Secret show in Shanghai. (Source: File Photo) Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn’t make to Victoria’s Secret show in Shanghai. (Source: File Photo)

Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn’t make it but Victoria’s Secret show in Shanghai managed to strut on Monday without them, surviving a controversy over visa issues and a model who slipped and fell during the show. Fifty-five models walked the catwalk inside the Mercedes-Benz Arena, serenaded by Harry Styles, R&B star Miguel, Tony Award-winner Leslie Odom Jr. and Chinese singer Jane Zhang. Styles sang “Only Angel” and later “Kiwi.”

Chinese media reported that Hadid and Perry were denied visas. Bella Hadid, Gigi’s sister, appeared in the second act of the show, donning blue feather wings, a black high-neck, push-up bra and topped off with hand painted leather gloves. Model Lais Ribeiro was charged with the task of carrying 300 carats down the catwalk while sporting the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra studded with 6,000 gemstones. Designed by Mouawad, organizers said the bra valued at $2 million took nearly 350 hours to create. It features diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz.

The show ended with a tribute to lingerie designs based on various ethnic and native origins with models donning rainbow coloured feathers and beaded jewellery. Shanghai-native Ming Xi slipped and fell to her knees, saying afterwards she felt “so disappointed with me.” A nearby model helped her up and she said many of the others asked if she was OK. “That’s what Victoria’s Secret is everyone loves each other and we have the most beautiful family in the world.”

In addition to Hadid, Xi and Ribeiro, the models included Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Taylor Hill and Martha Hunt.

