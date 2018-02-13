Get your make-up right for romantic date

Here are some experts tips to get your makeup right during Valentine’s day. (Source: Filer Photo) Here are some experts tips to get your makeup right during Valentine’s day. (Source: Filer Photo)

Deep cleanse your skin before you dig into your make-up treasure, and don’t forget a primer before applying the right foundation when you set out to get ready for a Valentine’s Day date, suggest experts.

Rozar Lobo, make-up artiste, The Body Shop India, Reena Chhabra, CEO at Nykaa Beauty and Bindiya Gupta, beauty expert at Organic Harvest have given inputs:

* Before you delve into your vanity kit, it is necessary to cleanse your skin with organic products. Follow the skin care regime (cleansing – toning – moisturising). Use a brightening scrub and cast off the dull skin and pamper your face with a hydrating face mask which will improve the quality of your skin.

Remove the dead skin using a lip scuff for smooth effect and then apply a nourishing lip balm before you apply a lip colour. Do not forget your hair as it is equally important, so go for a good hair spa.

* Use a matte primer to make a perfect base for your make-up and conceal the imperfections with the right kind of concealer.

Dab the foundation closest to your skin shade. A cushion foundation is a new trend you could try or use your existing liquid foundation with make-up brush or a sponge. Wait till it settles. Take the two shades of compact – one lighter and darker; the lighter one for the T- zone and the darker one on C-zone to get the perfect sculpted look.

* For the cheeks, contour with a shade adjusting drop with blusher brush on hollow of the cheek.

To make your contour more intense, use a bronzing powder on it. To make your look more natural, apply an all in one blush. To create perfect gradation, highlight cheek bone with a honey bronzer using the shade according to your skin shade.

With the help of a fan brush, gently apply shimmer wave on the temples of your face.

* For your eyes, enhance the vibrancy of your eye shadow with an instant matte eye base prior to the eye shadow.

Conceal the under eyes and lid well with appropriate colour. Use a gold colour stick on the eye lids and over it add an earthy brown shade on the outer corner of the eye. Blend it well with a blender brush and for inner eye corner, use a brighter eyeshadow. Use a shimmer wave for brow bone highlighting.

Line your upper lids with a black gel liner and fill the waterline and blend it with a bright eye shadow in the lower lash line to get the smokey effect.

Finish the eyes by using a good lasting mascara and groom brows with a definer for intense application and apply transparent mascara to fix it.

* Before the application of the lipstick, prepare your lips with the lip primer. Apply a long lasting lip crayon.

* Prep your nails with a bright gel nail lacquer as it not only gives a good finish but also lasts long.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App