Get the right jewellery for fall-winter season

Go big on head ornaments and a bracelet bling as far as jewellery is concerned in the fall-winter season, which sees the revival of greenery, the arrival of festivities along with the onset of the wedding season in India, suggest experts.

Achal Gupta, jewellery designer at Rivierea – The Jewellery Hub and Pritesh Goyal, jewellery designer at SLG Jewellers, have shared tips on jewellery trends of fall-winter 2017.

* Head ornaments: You can pair the bejewelled pieces with similar coloured bobby pins along with alluring and enchanting brooch in the hair to add to the look. Side maang tikka, also known as ‘jhoomar’ or ‘passa’, is in vogue.

Side maang tikkas are available in an eclectic blend of traditional and modern, and come in a variety of designs including triangular, fan shape, round, and a lot more. Feminine and impactful, this hair accessory gives an elegant and trendy look to the wearer.

* Jewellery inspired by nature, flowers: Jewellery designing is one such art which received tremendous inspiration from the flowers.

* Statement jewellery: A big and bold statement piece adds excitement to neutral colour outfits such as black, white, olive, off-white, beige, or navy. There are different types of bracelets in the market — from bangle bracelets to cuff and tennis bracelets. There are different types of earrings as well like chandelier earrings. It enhances the beauty of the wearer.

Statement rings look perfect and accentuate the beauty of your hand. They are the symbol of love and devotion. A solitaire studded ring or a ring embedded with diamonds looks appealing and speaks about your personality.

* Be bold with bracelet bling: Bracelets can add a touch of class and elegance to your attire. A sparkling diamond bracelet looks attractive with western as well as traditional attire.

