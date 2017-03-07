Get the lingerie basics right with these amazing tips

Quality of the fabric is very crucial. Select undergarments which are comfortable. (Source: Facebook/Katrina Kaif) Quality of the fabric is very crucial. Select undergarments which are comfortable. (Source: Facebook/Katrina Kaif)

Lingerie is the closest garment to your skin, hence proper selection and maintenance of undergarments is important to prevent infections, maintain hygiene, avoid rashes and offer comfort, says an expert.

Jennifer Kapasi Commercial Director, Triumph International India Private Limited, shares simple tips that one should keep in mind.

* Finding the perfect bra is essential for feeling comfortable and for proper support. Wearing a loose fitting bra all day especially during walking or any form of exercise will cause your breasts to sag, eventually damaging the tender breast tissue. Heavier chested women can also experience back pain if the breasts are not properly supported. At the same time, wearing too tight a bra can cause skin irritations and painful injuries. In extreme cases, it can cause swelling of the lymph nodes, which could pose serious health risks. Hence, it is imperative to wear a bra of the right size.

* Make sure that you wear a sports bra that offers proper support during exercise or any physical activity. Sports bras are engineered to minimize breast movement and will help prevent damage to your breast tissue.

* It is myth that underwired bras can cause harm to you. The wired bras offer more support than non-wired bras. If your bra is causing you discomfort, then it is not the right size.

* Quality of the fabric is very crucial. Select undergarments which are comfortable. Cotton is generally preferred as it is easy to breathe, absorbs sweat and is easy to clean as well.

* Always wash new lingerie before using it, even if it is from a known brand. This helps in getting rid of dust and any chemicals that may be left behind as residue.

* Wash undergarments thoroughly with liquid soap. Avoid putting them in washing machines, as it can cause the wires in bras to break, thus rendering them useless. If you must put them in the machine, do use a mesh lingerie bag and ensure that the hooks are fastened.

* Use a mesh bag for storing and keep your bras and panties separate

* Replace undergarments routinely. Bras should be replaced within 6-8 months, longer if used in rotations. Underpants, ideally, should be replaced every 6 months.