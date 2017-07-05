Here is how you can get style of doodle jeans right

Doodle jeans are a dream come true for the jeans enthusiasts who believe that fashion is an extension of their personality. (Source: Pixabay) Doodle jeans are a dream come true for the jeans enthusiasts who believe that fashion is an extension of their personality. (Source: Pixabay)

Doodle art jeans is catching up fast among the youth. It goes well when you team it up smartly, and the easiest way is to wear it with semi-casual shirts, say experts.

Deepak Saroha, designer at John Players, and fashion designer Abhishek Dutta have a few tips on ways to experiment with jeans:

* Get creative: The do-it-yourself patches of slogans and quotes along with doodle art and reverse printed jeans are what a young man should go for. It offers jeans lovers a wide array of options to choose from.

* For all occasions: Doodle jeans are a dream come true for the jeans enthusiasts who believe that fashion is an extension of their personality. It literally allows you to wear your heart on the jeans. It comes in numerous number of colours and fits.

* Flavour of the season: Tropical tees and floral shirts are the staple choices to pair with these jeans and you are ready for your vacations. Whether it is a short weekend break to the city or a long awaited adventure trip to an unexplored destination, a pair of jeans gives a complete wardrobe solution for almost every occasion.

* Fashionable at work: For the workaholic in you, the market also offers jeans inspired from utility styling. Some of these smart jeans range has a concealed pocket in the jeans which makes it easier for the iPod generation to carry their power banks and other rudiments while travelling.

