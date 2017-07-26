Get rid of melting foundation, runny eyeliner in easy ways

Opt for liquid eyeliners, as they are more likely to stay put and resist smearing than wax-based pencil eyeliners. (Source: File Photo) Opt for liquid eyeliners, as they are more likely to stay put and resist smearing than wax-based pencil eyeliners. (Source: File Photo)

Melting foundation, runny eyeliner and sticky lipstick, these are some of the painful make-up evils that women suffer in this humid weather but some of the quick and simple ways can make your life easy. Experts suggest how.

Make up experts Pooja Goel and Kopal Jain shared a few insights on how your make-up can last long even in humid weather

* If you have patchy skin, only then apply a make-up primer to your face, as it’s good in this temperature. The primer will flatten out the surface of your skin and help your make-up stay on. But those with clear skin need not apply a primer.

* One can apply a light coat of an oil-free tinted moisturiser, instead of a liquid or creamy foundation, as these are prone to melting in humid weather. Stay away from heavy foundation. A lightweight finishing powder is ideal for touch-ups.

* If you have any blemishes or dark circles that you want to cover, use an oil-free concealer, because oil causes the concealer to look greasy in humidity. Always opt for oil-free make-up products.

* During the monsoon always remember your blush should be soft and complimenting you and your outfit. With the help of a large brush, lightly dust your face with loose powder. This will absorb all the excess oil and moisture and keep your face from shining.

* If you want to ensure that your eye shadow doesn’t crease, you can apply an eyelid primer to your eyelids before you put on eye shadow. Buy powder eye shadows, as they generally last longer than cream eye shadows. The key is to use a light colour and apply it thinly.

* Opt for liquid eyeliners, as they are more likely to stay put and resist smearing than wax-based pencil eyeliners.

* Use water-proof mascara to your eyelashes. Since it is resistant to water, it will stay on longer and not drip.

* Since lip gloss tends to fade easily, moisturise your lips with a lip balm and apply lipstick. As an alternative, opt for a long lasting sheer gloss. No frost or shimmer on the lips.

