Get rid of frizzy hair this winter season

To keep puffy hair in control, there are some tips and techniques which can help you achieve tamed, lustrous and groomed tresses, for instance, going for hair taming or systematizing your routine, say experts. Arpit Jain, Founder and Managing Director of Auraine Botanicals, doles out tips on how you can get rid of frizzy hair in the upcoming winter season.

* Select the right conditioner for your hair: The right conditioner can be the best way to put moisture back into your frizzy curls. Use an anti-frizz conditioner with keratin protein. There are rinse-out and leave-in conditioners available in the market, choose your conditioner according to your lifestyle.

* Systemize your hair wash routine: Washing hair too often can result in a loss of natural oils which help in keeping your hair nourished and hydrated. Aim to wash hair only two to three times a week. Look for a sulfate free, chloride free, Paraben free and TEA DEA free shampoo. It increases moisture retention by gently cleansing your hair & scalp and hydrating it from inside out.

* Hair taming: Hair taming or Keratin treatment rejuvenates hair strands while relaxing hair for up to 5 months. Hair Taming is much more natural and uses way fewer chemicals than rebounding or hair smoothening.

Sanjay Dutta, Founder of Looks Salon, also lists some important steps.

* Brush your hair the right way: Brushing disrupts the hair cuticles; it c

an also stretch the hair and cause breakage. Towel-dry your frizzy hair after a shower and finger-comb it while it’s still wet. Then, add a small amount of serum or soothing conditioner. If you need to comb your hair, do so with wet fingers. Finger combing can help tame frizz and de-tangle your hair, you may also use detangle comb for the same.

* Dry your hair before blow-drying: This is a stylist’s trick and it is honestly life-changing. Let your hair dry naturally a bit before using the heat of a blow dryer to avoid any damage to your hair and don’t forget to apply heat protection cream or serum before using any heating equipment.

* Trim your hair: Sometimes damage from split ends adds to unhealthy looking hair. The more splits you have, the more you’ll suffer from frizz. The easy solution is to get a haircut or at least trim the split ends every six months, it would help in getting the desired look.

