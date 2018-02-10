Get quirky with your shoes

Glam up your boring outfits with quirky shoes. (Source: File Photo) Glam up your boring outfits with quirky shoes. (Source: File Photo)

Love all the superheroes and the characters from hit show “Game of Thrones”? Well, then you can show your love through your shoes, say experts.

Saket Agarwal from Lazy Jojo and Shreyasi Pathak from Vajor, list some trends.

* Jon Snow shoes: Characters from the “Game of Thrones” on your shoes is a cool idea. In the year where there is no new season for the show, you can let the world know that you are a fan through your shoes. Printed canvas shoes go really well with cargo pants and a plain tee.

*Superheroes and super-villains: Iron Man, Thanos, Thor, Spider Man, Captain America, Hulk, Loki and Wonder Woman are in trend when it comes to getting the prints done on shoes.

* Block prints: Hand block printing on textile is an art form that has been doing the rounds since ages. It is something that is classy and evergreen, and is one of the strongest trends. Pair them with a solid coloured suit.

* Quirky graphic prints: Graphics on your attire spice it up all the more as they add an appealing factor.

* Floral prints: Floral prints have always been popular amongst the audiences. They are no longer synonymous with the ditsy fabrics of summer fashion, because for autumn/winter, one can try dark shades.

* Print-on: It is another trend that simply lends more authenticity to the significance of prints in the fashion world.

