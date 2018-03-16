Get healthy scalp this summer

Wish to have silky smooth hair? (Source: File Photo) Wish to have silky smooth hair? (Source: File Photo)

An itchy and dry scalp is an irritating factor for everyone and needs to be treated well to have shiny tresses. From regular cleansing with a scalp compatible shampoo, sun protection methods like covering head with scarves to religiously massaging are a few steps that can give you a healthy scalp, say experts. Melissa Hughe, Education Head at Kérastase, doles out some tips:

*Regular cleansing with a scalp compatible shampoo like oily scalp shampoo or sensitive scalp shampoo is a must to counter the excessive oil, sweat and dirt build up in the summer.

*A soothing, refreshing scalp masque to keep the scalp balanced (hydrated or soothed) and deodorized is another must do.

*Keep the scalp clean and dry to avoid scalp irritations.

*Wear a scarf or sun hat when exposed to direct sunlight.

* A specific scalp treatment or ritual to counter any concerns is recommended once in 15 days to a month (depending on intensity of concern).

* Drink lots of fluids to keep the skin and scalp hydrated

* A scalp detox or scalp deep cleansing once in 15 days will keep scalp concerns at bay.

* Keep your hair deep conditioned, hydrated and frizz free with the right products

Kama Ayurveda’s in-house doctor Sharad Kulkarni too has some tips to share:

* Regular (weekly 3-4 days) massage to scalp, hair and ears with a natural oil for at least 10 minutes each time is a must.

* Massage is followed by hair wash with a natural hair cleanser.

* Do not use hot water for head bath and opt for lukewarm water

* Dry the hair completely without using a hair drying blower.

* Apply any of the natural non sticky hair oil or cream in less quantity post hair wash

* Avoid frequent use of styling gels or sprays on the hairs.

* Consume plenty of water especially in the morning and keep re hydrating

* Avoid over exposure to sunlight or wind.

* Exercise using half of your strength rather than straining too much.

* Do Pranayama for at least 10 minutes a day.

