Fond of Zendaya, Bella Hadid’s look from Met Gala? Style yourself just the same in simple steps

Here’s how to style yourself like Zendaya and Bella Hadid. (Source: AP) Here’s how to style yourself like Zendaya and Bella Hadid. (Source: AP)

The 69th annual Met Gala brought together the who’s who of the entertainment industry opting for some bold make up and hair choices. From sleek bobs to minimalistic makeup, its time for you to get hands on some of these trends straight from the red carpet.

Indira Schauwecker, Global Hair Ambassador of brand TONI&GUY, and Sushma Khan, National Creative Director, Makeup, Lakmé Salon decoded the top looks from the Met gala.

Actress Zendaya’s massive hairdo was a big hit at the red carpet so one can get her voluminous and super classy hair in these simple steps.

Zendaya’s tantalizing tresses:

* The key to this look is volume, so ensure you prep your hair with a shampoo and conditioner suitable for your hair

* Gently comb and part your hair into as many manageable locks as possible.

* Apply a texturizing spray to the roots and mid lengths for a boost of body and texture

* Blow-dry for voluptuous, shiny hair. Tease your hair and back-comb each lock a couple of times to maximize the volume. And voila! Your Zendaya-inspired hair and make-up is ready to make heads turn

Her statement make-up was also to the point. Get that look too in simple ways.

* Prepare your skin with a hydrating moisturizer and apply a water-based foundation. Blend it well so that it looks flawless and natural

* Next, conceal your under-eyes especially if it is a troublesome area. Apply a soft beige cream eyeshadow and blend it outwards towards the lid.

* Contour the socket line with a dark brown shadow and shape the brows with a shade that matches your hair colour. Add single lashes and a voluminous mascara to enhance your lashes.

* Use a soft apricot cream blush on your cheeks and a creamy warm coral shade on your lips. To end, dust a lightweight HD powder over your face

Bella Hadid’s bob hair cut.had made heads turn and take notice so why not try this look too in simple steps.

* As always, begin by prepping your hair with a suitable shampoo and conditioner. This will help reduce frizz for a smooth, moisturized feel.

* Next, towel-dry your hair and gently comb through. Use the pointed tail of your comb to draw a middle parting and spray a heat protection mist evenly on your hair. Use a flat iron to straighten your hair and turn the ends of your hair inwards.

* Apply 2-3 drops of shine serum drops. Work the product through mid-lengths and ends of your hair. And you are ready to rock the bob!

Bella Hadid’s minimalistic makeup look:

* Opt for a dewy foundation base and use nude eyeshadow that matches your skin colour on your eye lid.

* Apply an eyeliner starting from the mid lash line and extend it towards the outer edge.

* Next, smudge a soft brown eye shadow on the lower lash line and add a voluminous mascara to your lashes.

* Use a soft gold rose blush on your cheeks and top up your lips with creamy deep rose lip colour to achieve a perfect pout

