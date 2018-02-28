Genelia Deshmukh or Rakul Preet Singh: Who wore the monochrome striped pants better?

Genelia Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh wear monochrome striped pants but who wore it better? (Source: sanjanabatra, archanaraolabel/Instagram) Genelia Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh wear monochrome striped pants but who wore it better? (Source: sanjanabatra, archanaraolabel/Instagram)

The fascination with monochromes is nowhere close to dying out anytime soon, as it spills over from last year to continue to be one of the hottest trends on the block. After the black-and-white retro polka dots made popular by Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, now the stripes seem to be doing the rounds in B-Town.

Recently, Genelia Deshmukh stepped out wearing a chic pair of striped pants from Bennch, which stylist Sanjana Batra teamed with a black top and layered with a vibrant blue Zara blazer, accentuated by white hem on the sleeves. Though the actor’s outfit was a combination of loud patterns and bold colours, we think she pulled it off fabulously. A round of applause goes to Batra for curating the ultra-sassy look.

The actor rounded out her look with sleek middle-parted hair and minimal make-up.

Another fashionista who had donned similar striped pants recently was Rakul Preet Singh. The Yariyaan actor was seen wearing a white sheer top from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. She teamed it with a pair of striped pants by Archana Rao. Styled by Devraj Das, the full sleeves and the collared neckline gave her outfit a formal look. We love how she paired the top with classic black-and-white striped trousers and gave it an elegant feel. Accessorising it with a pair of black strappy heels from Truffle Collection and statement danglers from Aquamarine Jewellery, she looked lovely.

While pants are very ‘in’ right now, Sonam Kapoor’s striped monochrome sari is not easily forgotten. Keeping her sassy style game on point, she stunned in a Raw Mango outfit last year and accented her look with bracelets from Cartier and exquisite earrings and neck piece from Amrapali Jewels.

While we love how both the actors played up their monochrome magic, Deshmukh’s powerful punch of colour is hard to beat. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd