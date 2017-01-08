Gender neutral model finds way to Indian runway via Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017

Nitka walks for menswear and womenswear as he believes that fashion is always different and unique. Nitka walks for menswear and womenswear as he believes that fashion is always different and unique.

Gender neutral model Petr Nitka will be making his debut in the Indian fashion scene by walking at the runway of the forthcoming Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017 edition. Born in the Czech Republic, Petr Nitka is a well-known gender neutral model has walked for the South African Fashion Week and has worked with various renowned fashion designers and fashion photographers, said a statement.

Nitka walks for menswear and womenswear as he believes that fashion is always different and unique. Jaspreet Chandok, Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance, said: “We remain committed to breaking stereotypes in Indian Fashion by leading the conversation on inclusivity. Petr Nitka is a great addition to a varied and interesting model pool this season.”

Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovation, Lakmé, also shared that “with the talented Petr Nitka walking the ramp this season, we will be witnessing a paradigm shift in the Indian fashion and beauty industry”. The forthcoming edition is scheduled to start from February 1 here at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex.