Gender neutral model finds way to Indian runway via Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017

Gender neutral model Petr Nitka will be making his debut in the Indian fashion scene by walking at the runway of the forthcoming Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017 edition. Born in the Czech Republic, Petr Nitka is a well-known gender neutral model has walked for the South African Fashion Week and has worked with various renowned fashion designers and fashion photographers, said a statement.
Nitka walks for menswear and womenswear as he believes that fashion is always different and unique. Jaspreet Chandok, Head of Fashion, IMG Reliance, said: “We remain committed to breaking stereotypes in Indian Fashion by leading the conversation on inclusivity. Petr Nitka is a great addition to a varied and interesting model pool this season.”
Purnima Lamba, Head of Innovation, Lakmé, also shared that “with the talented Petr Nitka walking the ramp this season, we will be witnessing a paradigm shift in the Indian fashion and beauty industry”. The forthcoming edition is scheduled to start from February 1 here at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex.