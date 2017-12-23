Top News
  • Suhana Khan’s holiday party fashion pick isn’t that inspiring, but Gauri Khan’s look is

Suhana Khan’s holiday party fashion pick isn’t that inspiring, but Gauri Khan’s look is

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were recently spotted in the capital partying together in designer wears. While Gauri still managed to look elegant and chic, Suhana failed to hit the mark. Check out the photos here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2017 8:03 pm
Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan fashion, Suhana Khan fashion, Gauri Khan style, Suhana Khan style, Gauri Khan latest news, Suhana Khan latest news, Gauri Khan latest photos, Suhana Khan latest photos, Gauri Khan images, Suhana Khan images, Gauri Khan pictures, Suhana Khan pictures, Gauri Khan updates, Suhana Khan updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were seen partying together in Delhi. (Source: APH Images)
Related News

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan make for a fashionable mother-daughter duo. Remember the time when earlier this year, Gauri hosted a Halloween party and impressed us all in an all-white ensemble and Suhana turned heads in a sheer golden dress? Every time we spot them together, we expect them to create magic but unfortunately, it wasn’t the case this time. Spotted partying together at Delhi’s Cirque Le Soir, only Gauri managed to impress us with her sartorial choice, while Shah Rukh Khan’s 17-year-old daughter left us disappointed.

Suhana, who picked a black, off-shoulder structured top paired it with denim shorts. She tried to break the monotony of the look with a wide golden belt, but it didn’t help much. We think the outfit isn’t refined at all to make it to our must-have list.

Her sartorial choice reminded us of Kendall Jenner, who pulled off a similar look in denim shorts and a crop top with a long train, while attending Cannes this year. But unlike Jenner, who pulled it off effortlessly, Suhana missed the mark completely.

Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan fashion, Suhana Khan fashion, Gauri Khan style, Suhana Khan style, Gauri Khan latest news, Suhana Khan latest news, Gauri Khan latest photos, Suhana Khan latest photos, Gauri Khan images, Suhana Khan images, Gauri Khan pictures, Suhana Khan pictures, Gauri Khan updates, Suhana Khan updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Suhana Khan in an all-black ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

Gauri, on the other hand, looked like a style icon in a pair of distressed denims teamed with a white camisole and a multi-colour jacket with splashes of orange white and grey. She rounded off her look with a pair of studded heels. It is something we would definitely love to try this party season!

Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan fashion, Suhana Khan fashion, Gauri Khan style, Suhana Khan style, Gauri Khan latest news, Suhana Khan latest news, Gauri Khan latest photos, Suhana Khan latest photos, Gauri Khan images, Suhana Khan images, Gauri Khan pictures, Suhana Khan pictures, Gauri Khan updates, Suhana Khan updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think about their party style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 23: Latest News