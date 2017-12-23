Suhana Khan’s holiday party fashion pick isn’t that inspiring, but Gauri Khan’s look is

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were seen partying together in Delhi. (Source: APH Images) Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan were seen partying together in Delhi. (Source: APH Images)

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan make for a fashionable mother-daughter duo. Remember the time when earlier this year, Gauri hosted a Halloween party and impressed us all in an all-white ensemble and Suhana turned heads in a sheer golden dress? Every time we spot them together, we expect them to create magic but unfortunately, it wasn’t the case this time. Spotted partying together at Delhi’s Cirque Le Soir, only Gauri managed to impress us with her sartorial choice, while Shah Rukh Khan’s 17-year-old daughter left us disappointed.

Suhana, who picked a black, off-shoulder structured top paired it with denim shorts. She tried to break the monotony of the look with a wide golden belt, but it didn’t help much. We think the outfit isn’t refined at all to make it to our must-have list.

Her sartorial choice reminded us of Kendall Jenner, who pulled off a similar look in denim shorts and a crop top with a long train, while attending Cannes this year. But unlike Jenner, who pulled it off effortlessly, Suhana missed the mark completely.

Suhana Khan in an all-black ensemble. (Source: APH Images) Suhana Khan in an all-black ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

Gauri, on the other hand, looked like a style icon in a pair of distressed denims teamed with a white camisole and a multi-colour jacket with splashes of orange white and grey. She rounded off her look with a pair of studded heels. It is something we would definitely love to try this party season!

Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan. (Source: APH Images) Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think about their party style? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

