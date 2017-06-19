Suhana Khan, Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez ace their fashion game at Gauri Khan-designed restaurant launch

Suhana Khan stole the limelight at the star-studded launch of Gauri Khan’s restaurant. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan stole the limelight at the star-studded launch of Gauri Khan’s restaurant. (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

It was a star-studded event at the launch of ARTH, a restaurant designed by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and a successful Indian film producer and interior designer, in Mumbai’s Bandra area on June 18. No prizes for guessing, the who’s who of Bollywood were in attendance as they lauded and rendered their support for Khan’s initiative. Not just King Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Siddharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez were only a few among the many stars in attendance. But it is Suhana Khan, SRK and Gauri’s daughter who was clearly the star of the party, looking absolutely beautiful in an tangerine bandage dress.

ALSO READ | Looking for some inspiration? Malaika Arora lists her must have yoga outfits

Here is a lowdown our favourites who looked their best from the star-studded launch.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan looked stunning in a tangerine Hervé Léger bandage dress. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of yellow peep-toe heels and left her beautiful, long hair open and styled them into soft curls. Her simple yet refreshing make-up complimented her look well, earning her an easy spot in the best dressed list. Reportedly, the dress cost a whopping Rs 60,000!

(Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) (Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora

Declaring that stripes is the go-to fashion these days, Malaika Arora looked beautiful in a Deme by Gabriella navy striped pantsuit. She set the temperature soaring by flaunting the plunging neckline and open back of her outfit with elegance and sophistication. She went for a red lipstick and chose to style her hair into a high ponytail accentuating her cheekbones.

(Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looked beautiful in a monochrome, hi-lo number from the house of Wandering. In a bell sleeved black crop top and a high-low skirt with embroidery at the borders and thread work on them, she completed her look with a high raised pony, pink lips and black pumps from Saint Laurent.

(Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looked ravishing in a black T-shirt dress from Purple Paisley. The graphic print and eyelet detailing on her sleeves and hem gave her a biker-girl edge, while she managed to look all ready for an all-night party. She styled her hair into wavy tresses with nicely-kohled eyes and berry colour on her lips.

(Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt kept it casual and refreshing in a Michelle Mason olive green tank top and a pair of applique jeans from Michael Kors. She went for a pair of simple hoop earrings, her hair tied into a ponytail, completing her look with Zara metallic sandals. Keeping her make-up understated, Bhatt opted for a nude lip colour and a bright yellow Eddie Parker clutch, adding just the colour pop needed for her look.

(Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor

In-house fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, too was at the launch, in a monochrome black dress from her own fashion brand Rheson. Kapoor paired her look with black combat shoes (which is the kind of quirkiness we love) and silver traditional oxidised jewellery.

(Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Which of the stars do you think looked the best from the event? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd