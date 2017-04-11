Gauahar Khan’s sheer sari for Begum Jaan promotion is pure magic

Gauahar Khan in a sheer sari from Jade by Monica and Karishma. (Source: Instagram/devs213) Gauahar Khan in a sheer sari from Jade by Monica and Karishma. (Source: Instagram/devs213)

Gauahar Khan who plays the role of Rubina a sex worker in Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan might have worn very basic costumes in the film but the actress who is known for having a stylish streak is rocking it with her off-screen appearances. Khan who’s busy promoting her upcoming release has been recently seen in breezy silhouettes and romantic sheer outfits.

Dressed in a fabulous grey sari from Jade by Monica and Karishma, the actress got people talking. Complete with an ornate border and the sparkly blouse, the sari is a perfect wear even without accessories. We think Khan did a great job in pulling off this sexy look. We love how she went ahead with a sleek bun with flowers in it. It added a romantic touch to it, don’t you think?

For another round of promotions, the actress was seen flaunting a beautiful creation by designer Samant Chauhan which she teamed with a pair of metallic heels. Even though we aren’t too happy with the hairdo, we think her make-up is perfect with a bright red lip shade to round out the look.

While, we are talking about Gauhar Khan’s style, we can’t help but bring to light this gorgeous look of hers in a customised white gown by Elysian by Gitanjali even if it’s not from her promotional style file. The actress looks pretty as a princess in this floor sweeping outfit with sheer elements at play. We love how celebrity stylist Devki B created this romantic look and styled it with a pair of earrings by Yoube Jewellery.

