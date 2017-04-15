Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda: The monochrome war of the Begum Jaan beauties

Gauahar Khan (L) and Pallavi Sharda in monochrome outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gauahar Khan (L) and Pallavi Sharda in monochrome outfits. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Srijit Mukherji’s Begum Jaan might have received flak from the critics but that has not come in the way of the female star cast promoting the film which is still running in theatres. While on a visit to Delhi, the two beauties Gauahar Khan and Pallavi Sharda were seen at the airport at their fashionable best, dressed in monochrome.

Airport spotting: Gauahar Khan. (Source; Varinder Chawla) Airport spotting: Gauahar Khan. (Source; Varinder Chawla)

Gauahar who has given us a few impressive looks in the last few days as a part of the on-going promotions, got our attention again in this simple white top and black pants combo. Even though there’s nothing extraordinary about this look, we think it’s perfect for travels. After all, comfort is what you are looking for while you are up in the air. With hair left open, she styled it with sleek black heels and nude make-up.

Pallavi Sharda in Sportsgil and Zimmermann. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Pallavi Sharda in Sportsgil and Zimmermann. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, her co-star Pallavi Sharda looked gorgeous while embracing the monochrome trend in a gorgeous knotted black top by Sportsgirl and a summery white skirt with a slit on front by Zimmermann. The way she paired the separates is commendable. However, we are not a big fan of those brown boots. Maybe, ditching them for something in black or any other bright colour would have taken the look up a notch.

In this war of the monochromes, we are a little torn. Both had their own quirks, so we will settle for a tie here. But let this not stop you from taking your pick.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

