Gauahar Khan looks as fresh as a daisy in this cute overlap collar outfit

Gauahar Khan looks ravishing in a Geisha Designs ensemble. (Source: gauaharkhan/Instagram) Gauahar Khan looks ravishing in a Geisha Designs ensemble. (Source: gauaharkhan/Instagram)

Gauahar Khan’s impeccable sense of style is not lost on us. She can ace almost any outfit, be it power dressing or fusion wear, even a traditional look for that matter. This time, the beautiful lady looked gorgeous in a skirt and top combo and we can’t stop gushing over it.

The actor was spotted attending an event wearing a one-shoulder ruffled top paired with an embroidered skirt by Geisha Designs from their Spring/Summer ’18 collection. While the top featured floral embroidery, the skirt had criss-cross prints crafted all over it. We love the subtle colour of the outfit and the way she teamed it with a silver belt. Styled by celebrity stylist Devki Bhatt, we think Khan pulled off the look effortlessly.

She kept her accessories minimal with a set of Zircon emerald studs and a ring from House of Shikha and completed her look with white strappy heels. With kohl lined eyes and nude make-up, she rounded off her look by styling her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Take a glimpse of the pics:

Do you like her look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd