Gauahar Khan looks as fresh as a daisy in this cute overlap collar outfit

Gauahar Khan looks beautiful in a powder blue skirt and ruffled top combo from Geisha Designs paired with emerald earrings. We think the actor nailed the look with grace and elan. What do you think?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 6, 2017 4:55 pm
Gauahar Khan, Gauahar Khan fashion, Gauahar Khan Geisha Designs, Geisha Designs, Gauahar Khan style, Gauahar Khan latest news, Gauahar Khan latest photos, Gauahar Khan updates, Gauahar Khan pictures, Gauahar Khan images, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Gauahar Khan looks ravishing in a Geisha Designs ensemble. (Source: gauaharkhan/Instagram)
Gauahar Khan’s impeccable sense of style is not lost on us. She can ace almost any outfit, be it power dressing or fusion wear, even a traditional look for that matter. This time, the beautiful lady looked gorgeous in a skirt and top combo and we can’t stop gushing over it.

The actor was spotted attending an event wearing a one-shoulder ruffled top paired with an embroidered skirt by Geisha Designs from their Spring/Summer ’18 collection. While the top featured floral embroidery, the skirt had criss-cross prints crafted all over it. We love the subtle colour of the outfit and the way she teamed it with a silver belt. Styled by celebrity stylist Devki Bhatt, we think Khan pulled off the look effortlessly.

She kept her accessories minimal with a set of Zircon emerald studs and a ring from House of Shikha and completed her look with white strappy heels. With kohl lined eyes and nude make-up, she rounded off her look by styling her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Take a glimpse of the pics:

Do you like her look? Let us know in the comments below.

