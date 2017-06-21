Gauahar Khan, Diana Penty, Raveena Tandon show us how to travel in style

From L to R: Diana Penty, Gauahar Khan, Raveena Tandon. (Source: Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Diana Penty, Gauahar Khan, Raveena Tandon. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Travel style has always been a point of concern for fashionistas. The need to look good while keeping it comfortable has proved to be a great dilemma but celebs have always come up with options with their airport styles. Recently, we saw Gauahar Khan keeping it cool in a white full-sleeve tee and black track pants with a white stripe running horizontally across her left leg.

She added some colour to her monochrome style with shiny gold loafers and reflective sunnies. A Burberry shoulder bag was a good accessory but a backpack would have looked nice too.

Gauahar Khan carried an uber cool Burberry shoulder bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Gauahar Khan carried an uber cool Burberry shoulder bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Diana Penty was spotted making a stylish appearance in a tunic by Amit Aggarwal and simple black leggings. Celebrity stylist Nidhi Jacob, who helped her pick up this look, styled it with tan gladiators and a black bag.

Her silky straight hair was left open while her make-up was minimal. Really comfortable, yet stylish, won’t you agree? It’s something you can easily put together.

Raveena Tandon, on the other hand, aced wardrobe staples in a basic combination of a white top and jeans, which she styled well with a pair of studs, jacket from Armani Exchange, knee-high boots, a shoulder bag and celebrity must-have, sunglasses.

Raveena Tandon was seen rocking knee-high boots. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Raveena Tandon was seen rocking knee-high boots. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Your cue here is to add that extra element of oomph with statement accessories. You can also throw in a bright lip shade just like the lady to make your look pop out.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know the comments below.

