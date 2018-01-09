‘Game of Thrones’ actor to endorse men’s cosmetic brand

Apart from his acting role, Coster-Waldau also advocates for climate action and for gender equality. (Source: File Photo) Apart from his acting role, Coster-Waldau also advocates for climate action and for gender equality. (Source: File Photo)

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, known for his role of Jaime Lannister in TV series “Game of Thrones”, has been announced as the global brand ambassador of the male grooming brand L’oreal Paris Men Expert.

Excited for his new role, the actor said in a statement: “IÃ¢Â€Â™m absolutely on-board with Men ExpertÃ¢Â€Â™s ethos of being the best man you can be, at any age. Their goal to have a positive influence on menÃ¢Â€Â™s daily lives, through grooming expertise, philanthropy and everything they support as a brand, speaks to me and the projects I take on personally.

“It’s a great honour, and challenge, to stand for men to keep aiming for their best, through the years.”

Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, L’oreal Paris Global Brand President, says if there is a definition of an everyman hero, it is Coster-Waldau.

“He is a real match for Men Expert. Beyond his range as an actor, he is generous with his fame and his time, using his platform on one of the worldÃ¢Â€Â™s biggest series to advocate for progress. WeÃ¢Â€Â™re thrilled to welcome an actor of talent, and a man of integrity to Men Expert, the brand making skincare innovation accessible for our everyday heroes,” said Angeloglou.

Apart from his acting role, Coster-Waldau also advocates for climate action and for gender equality.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App