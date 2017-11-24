Make-up artist creates Wonder Woman costume with Yoga mat – and it’s all under Rs 1950

This is make-up artist Rhylee Passfield’s first try at making a costume from scratch. (Source: Rermakeup/Instagram) This is make-up artist Rhylee Passfield’s first try at making a costume from scratch. (Source: Rermakeup/Instagram)

Israeli actor Gal Gadot inspired many with her role in the first female-led superhero film Wonder Woman. Interestingly, her power-suit also gained much appreciation and to create the experience in real life, make-up artist Rhylee Passfield decided to work on the costume from scratch.

While, it took Passfield around 50 hours to make the entire costume, it cost her only $30 (Rs 1,940). She managed to make her ensemble using easily available yoga mat as her base, which cost her $6 (Rs 388). “Basically I started by duct taping myself then I cut out a pattern from the duct tape form, copied it onto a Kmart yoga mat and glued it together using contact adhesive,” she told Daily Mail Australia. Check out the costume here:

She further elaborated that she used heat gun to curve the mat and made the designs on the breastplate with the help of fake nails. She then used thin craft foam to make the eagle and the belt. She finally attached the pieces together and used spray and hand paint to complete the costume. She did the same with the leg armour, gauntlets and headpiece. While, this is the first time Passfield tried her hand at creating a complete costume, she often does interesting make-up art and more. Check them out here:

