From warm blonde to metallic accessories: Celebrity hairstylists Hiral Bhatia and Sanky Evrus on the hottest hairstyle trends

Are you excited about colouring your hair ultra violet (the pantone colour of the year) or going for beautiful retro-inspired hairdos this season? If you are a hairstyle fanatic but too confused about what to choose from, then you have come to the right place. We asked Sonam Kapoor’s hairstylist Hiral Bhatia and Sanky Evrus, who has styled the likes of Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani, to dole out some of the hairstyle and hair colour trends, which they believe are going to be huge in 2018 and there are a few which are quite interesting.

Of hair lengths and styles

Sanky Evrus says, “Short, shoulder and mid-length hair have always been in trend since it’s manageable. But chin and shoulder length hairstyles with a softer silhouette and flattering layers are going to be big too. Retro-inspired hairstyles with textured curls are back too. It is an update to last season’s glamorous waves, but with a new, edgier touch to it.”

Meanwhile, Hiral Bhatia emphasises on the need to opt for natural textures, “Haircuts that enhance the natural texture of the hair are going to be big. Also, shaggy bangs are totally in.”

When it comes to hairstyles, Evrus believes faux cuts, choppy bangs, and choppy mid-length bob will rule supreme. Also, wavy hair will remain a constant, however, the season will see the style updated with a grittier texture. Bouncy and glossy waves with off-centre parting is something you should definitely try.

Hair colours that will rule 2018

Evrus believes ultra violet colour is going be the best and the most adopted trend in 2018, the reason being this colour looks good on every skin tone — if done correctly.

On the other hand, Bhatia thinks people should move away from ultra violet, “People have already been using ultra violet colours since long and it’s been quiet a hit! I think we can move away from that now. Maybe, a lilac or a pastel version would be cooler.”

Bhatia goes on to say, “Rose blondes and warm blondes are going to be big, although it depends on the skin tone. Honestly, for hair colours, I feel there’s no particular trend that people must follow. It must be personalised to suit their skin tone, face shape and lifestyle. Hence, a thorough consultation with your hairdresser is the key. As hair rests around your face, it can flush your skin tone if the correct colour or technique is not used.”

Hair accessories

From rope headbands to floral pieces, accessories come in all shapes, sizes and forms. Evrus says, “Hairpins like barrettes, cat clips, braid beads, claw clips, hair rings for ponytails, scrunchies, banana clips for banana pony are in.”

Meanwhile, Bhatia believes that the ’80s-inspired accessories are making a comeback. “Cool metallic accessories are going to be super big.”

