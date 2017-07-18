From quirky shades to cool sweatshirts: Karan Johar’s recent looks might give you #OOTD goals

Not just for the main award night at IIFA 2017, the fashionista aced his style game everywhere. From airports to rehearsals, his fashion picks were bang on. (Source: karanjohar/ Instagram) Not just for the main award night at IIFA 2017, the fashionista aced his style game everywhere. From airports to rehearsals, his fashion picks were bang on. (Source: karanjohar/ Instagram)

When it comes to the best-dressed men in Bollywood, director-producer Karan Johar aka KJo has always been one of the main contenders. Johar who is also a costume designer is known for his loves for eccentric shoes and shades. He claims to have a fetish for footwears, so much so that his mother grumbles about his obsession, but his love only seems to be growing! Anyone who watched him closely during the last season of Koffee with Karan, knows what we are talking about. And his recent looks are a living proof of that. Not to forget his love affair with suits and jackets. His sartorial choices during his recent trip to New York for the IIFA Awards 2017 will give you major fashion goals.

Not just for the main award night, the fashionista aced his style game everywhere. From airports to rehearsals, his fashion picks were bang on.

If people are still finding it hard to accept the cost of his expensive Gucci tote bag he was seen carrying at Mumbai airport while leaving for the US, then here’s another surprise. KJo was also spotted flaunting a black Gucci sweatshirt with a hoody with a similar ‘angry cat’ motif. It seems Johar is in love with the ‘angry’ feline! Paired with his cool Louis Vuitton glasses and white sneakers, it was a perfect casual look to bask in the New York sun.

If you like this look then you must check out his other all-black outfit which he wore with white sneakers. The highlight of the look is not his jacket but the Burberry irresistor sunglasses.

His love for quirky glares doesn’t end here! Check out these two shades he donned during his recent trip.

Next, for the rehearsal with co-host Saif Ali Khan, he opted for a monochrome look and totally nailed it. Wearing a checkered jacket, black pants and shirt, he chose off-white Gucci shoes for the day.

He was also spotted in a denim jacket with embroidered floral motifs on the shoulders with another pair of quirky sunglasses.

His looks for the IIFA Rocks in bright red surely made heads turn at the event. Who said men can’t carry hot red, take a look here. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani the red blazer look was complimented with a beautiful Alexander McQueen lapel pin and stunning shoes by Christain Louboutin.

He was again seen mastering the denim look with a jacket and denim sling bag by DSquared2. To complement the trendy look his stylist paired it up with cool, round Gucci shades with Alexander McQueen shoes.

For the main night, he looked dapper in a black tux with a Gucci bow-tie and metallic, golden shoes from Yves Saint Laurent.

Do you like his style? Let us know in the comments below.

