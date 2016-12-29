Priyanka Chopra to Kendall Jenner: Most controversial lifestyle mag covers of 2016

Courting controversies. Courting controversies.

What a year 2016 has been! From bombings in Aleppo to truck killings in Nice, from Brexit to Donald Trump as POTUS-to-be, this year feels like someone’s socked you in the stomach so many times over. Chronicling these global events have been newspapers and magazines, each providing an interesting take on the world affairs. The most recent, of course, was the TIME magazine’s Person of the Year cover featuring Donald Trump – which has been hailed by design gurus as a modern-day work of art.

But news magazines aren’t the only ones making news and courting controversies. Lifestyle magazines in the areas of fashion, travel, food, etc., are known to make strong political and social statements as well. At the same time, in the pursuit of perfection and beauty, there are times when reality has been compromised. On the other hand, in some cases, since ‘photo editing’ is the accepted norm, people have faced flak for when they’ve apparently gone ‘au naturale’.

Here’s a look at some Lifestyle magazine covers that became newsmakers themselves.

Priyanka Chopra on the cover of Condé Nast Traveller

Priyanka Chopra found herself in hot waters for her controversial photo shoot with Condé Nast Traveller magazine. The Quantico star was being pulled up for wearing an insensitive top, featuring the words refugee, immigrant and outsider crossed out while the word traveller stood out. Twitterati voiced their disappointment with Chopra for agreeing to wear such an insensitive ganji, establishing that being a refugee is not a choice.

Condé Nast Traveller clarified their motive behind their cover photo in an official statement saying, “It’s about how our labelling of people as immigrants, refugees and outsiders is creating a culture of xenophobia. We are allowing thousands of innocent people who are forced to cross borders due to unimaginable terror and atrocities to be treated without humanity and empathy. It’s about how we are allowing some powerful leaders to build barriers that make it more difficult for bright, motivated and hardworking people to see more of the world, learn from it and make it better for us all. It’s time we demand better, and stand against the building of walls, literal and otherwise. We must demand a world free of racism and bigotry and prejudice, so that we—and generations after us—may enjoy all the abundance that travel offers, the beauty of a world that is open and rich and diverse in its people and cultures and geographies. And we must, in the midst of our many differences, find and celebrate our commonalities, our oneness. We must recognise that we are all on a journey. Whether we are moving across oceans or just a few kilometres, or in our mind’s eye, into a completely different world, whether we are doing so due to free will or circumstance—we are all travellers.”

Even the actress clarified her association to an Indian news channel saying, “I am really apologetic about sentiments being hurt. I have always been against labels. I am very affected and feel really horrible, but the message has been misconstrued.”

Playboy’s cover featuring Noor Tagouri, wearing a hijab

Once known for soft porn, the October issue of Playboy was quite a stunner for completely different reasons. In a first-of-its-kind move, the magazine featured a 22-year-old Muslim journalist wearing a hijab in its iconic centre-spread. The picture and interview of Noor Tagouri, an American journalist, in the ‘Renegades’ edition, a special issue focusing on men and women “who risked it all—even their lives—to do what they love”, drew both appreciation and criticism. The photograph shows Tagouri wearing a black leather jacket, jeans, sneakers and a hijab, or headscarf; and she has been described as “a badass activist”.

Many on social media condemned her for agreeing to be featured in a magazine that’s widely acknowledged for featuring nude and semi-nude women.

“One doesn’t need to be a Scholar to know that what she did is wrong. See the Hadith below which is in Muslim & is #30 Hadith in Nawawi.

“The question is: is Playboy ‘munkar’- (haram) or not? Is propagating porn halal or haram? If you think it’s wrong and haram, then one should not endorse it .One should denounce it, abhor it, or at least stay away from it. As a woman, she’s free to do what she wishes. But as a Muslim woman wearing a hijab, she’s absolutely wrong in appearing on playboy’s cover. Because that’s an endorsement of the whole Playboy establishment and what it represents”, a Facebook user posted on a thread about the news.

“What the sh**? How? Why? O hell freaking no! Pose in a magazine for a company that promotes rampant drug use, forced sex and required dieting. No. no”, wrote another.

Such was the outrage online that the hashtag #hoejabi soon started being aggressively being used. Not that it fazed Tagouri much. “It’s just negative energy and unhealthy. I make sure to keep a great circle of people around me who keep me grounded,” she told The Washington Post.

Priyanka Chopra (and her armpit) on the cover of Maxim

Ah! The famous armpit controversy. On the cover of Maxim India’s June/July issue, Priyanka Chopra was touted “The Hottest Woman in the World”. But as trolls pointed out, not hot enough to go without a Photoshop edit. In the beautiful cover shoot, the actress was seen showing off her svelte figure in a Herve Leger black cut-out, see-through dress and she did look hot. But the one very disturbing element about the cover was her freakishly smooth armpit. Chopra was seen holding her hair up in a ponytail with her armpit looking flawless.

She received a lot of flak on Twitter with Twitterati condemning her and the magazine for photoshopping her armpits. They called it a unrealistic expectation and yet another way to body shame. The 34-year-old star, who was vacationing in Paris around that time took to Instagram to share the photo to shut up trolls.

“Heres another “pit-stopping” picture to add to the debate. #WillTheRealArmpitPleaseStandUp #nofilter #armpitdiaries,” she captioned the photo.

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and the missing knees on W Magazine

This one is an editing error gone terribly wrong. On the cover of W Magazine, as a part of their 10th Anniversary Art issue, supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were seen without knees! Cosmopolitan.com editor Amy Odell was the first to report the ‘terrible Photoshop fail’. Even eagle-eyed fans spotted them with one commenting: “Another unrealistic body expectation for women : no knees”.

On the cover, Jenner was seen cuddling a puppy and Hadid offering her a drink, while a chicken peeks out of a tent and a drone lies abandoned in the foreground. Surreal, very surreal.

