From Mehendi to Sangeet: What Aashka Goradia wore at her wedding festivities

What Aashka Goradia wore at her wedding to Brent Goble. (Source: aashkagoradia/ Instagram) What Aashka Goradia wore at her wedding to Brent Goble. (Source: aashkagoradia/ Instagram)

After Sagarika Ghatge, it’s Aashka Goradia who has joined the ‘Just Hitched’ club in style. The actor recently tied the knot with longtime beau Brent Goble and the dreamy outfits she donned throughout the festivities definitely caught our attention. From her vibrant Mehendi outfit to the romantic Sangeet lehenga, take a glimpse at the gorgeous ensembles.

The Mehendi

Charming and vibrant was the undertone of the actor’s Mehendi outfit. The bride wore a lemon green skirt with chic ruffle detailing and we like the pop of colour her bright pink high-neck Zardozi blouse added. Though Goradia kept it easy-breezy for the function, she up the ante of her outfit by accessorising with fresh flowers. A dash of red on the lips rounded out her look nicely. See pic here.

Sangeet

The Sangeet ceremony of the actor was a glamorous affair with Goradia resplendent in a teal lehenga designed by Archana Kochhar. According to the actor’s Instagram post, she chose the colour as it matched Goble’s eyes. The lehenga was embellished with gold work all over and we like the voluminous ponytail she styled it with. A statement maang tikka, earrings and necklace rounded out the actor’s look.

The Desi Wedding

For the desi wedding, Goradia picked a traditional bridal lehenga from the house of Rimple and Harpreet Narula. We like the scallop detail and the golden embellishments on her outfit. For the accessories, the bride chose a matha patti, nath and a gold necklace. Check out the pics here.

The White Wedding

Getting hitched in a Christian style ceremony, the bride was a vision in white. Goradia wore her mother-in-law’s gown, which had floral applique work on it and bouffant sleeves added a charming detail. A tulle veil, dash of pink on the lips and a dewy glow rounded off her look nicely.

What do you think of the bride’s style? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd