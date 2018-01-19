From Manushi Chhillar to Arjun Kapoor: Celebs glam up for a special night; see pics

Manushi Chhillar (L) and Arjun Kapoor (R). (Source: APH Images) Manushi Chhillar (L) and Arjun Kapoor (R). (Source: APH Images)

Recently, Audi launched the second generation of its Q5 SUV model in India and needless to say, it was one starry night. The event was graced by some well-known celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Gauahar Khan and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor. While Chhillar and Khan glammed up the ante with their stunning designer gowns, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a suit.

Let’s have a look at how the stars were dressed up for the evening:

The newly crowned Miss World looked pretty as a picture in an off-shoulder grey gown. The attire featured a knee-length slit and had ruffle detailing on it that gave it a voluminous appearance. She accessorised it with a silver necklace, matching earrings and a bracelet and rounded it off with hair tied in a low bun, a dewy sheen, thickly-lined eyes and dark red lips.

(Source: APH Images) (Source: APH Images)

Arjun Kapoor looked like a true gentleman in a pair of black trousers teamed with a black shirt, a maroon waistcoat and a matching blazer, featuring a metallic detailing above the pocket. The Ki and Ka actor completed his outfit with black shoes.

(Source: APH Images) (Source: APH Images)

Gauahar Khan, who opted for a black off-shoulder gown from Tanieya Khanuja looked ravishing. The gown had a beautiful velvet and shimmery cut-out detailing in the front. Styled by Devki Bhatt, she accessorised her outfit with silver earrings from Prakshi Jewellers and rounded off her look with a high top bun, dewy sheen and bold red lips.

(Source: APH Images) (Source: APH Images)

Riddhima Kapoor was spotted wearing a black shiny midi dress with a pair of black pumps. She gave finishing touches to her look with straight sleek hair and nude pink lips.

(Source: APH Images) (Source: APH Images)

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd