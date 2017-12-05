From hem to sleeve, Kriti Sanon’s dramatic outfit is all about ruffles

Kriti Sanon slays in a black gown from Gaurav Gupta at the Star Screen Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon slays in a black gown from Gaurav Gupta at the Star Screen Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

That Kriti Sanon can sizzle on the red carpet, setting hearts aflutter was yet again proved at the Star Screen Awards this year, when the actor stepped out in a gorgeous creation in black. The statuesque, structured gown from designer Gaurav Gupta complemented the actor’s lean frame well and we like the array of ruffles at the hem, which made for an eye-catching element. Giving the illusion of black fire as the flames wrapped themselves around the actor’s svelte figure, the chic embellishments and sheer work brought an element of sultriness to the attire.

The Bareilly ki Barfi actor made an interesting choice with the gown and we like the one-sleeved style. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover accessorised the look with elegant rings and earrings from Aurelle by Leshna Shah and we like how she kept the attention focused on the gown by toning down the ornamentation.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

For the make-up, artist Adrian Jacobs went for a nude palette and added a hint of mystique to the eyes with a smokey effect. This was particularly intelligent because it let her eyes stand out, and work well with the drama of the gown. We like the soft curls by hairstylist Aasif Ahmed that rounded off the actor’s attire well. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

We are awed by the actor’s look on the red carpet this time. What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd