From ethnic to flared dresses: Shilpa Shetty knows how to give #OOTD goals

Recently, Shilpa Shetty nailed the all-denim look during the taping of Drama Company. The actor opted for an Aruni Designs pant suit which she teamed with a black top from Zara. The denim blazer had hand embroidered mirror work on the shoulders, which looked quite unique as denims and mirrors are an unusual combination. The ankle length flared denim pants had fringes on the edges. She rounded out her look with jewellery from Accessorize and a pair of denim strappy stilettos by Public Desire.

Make-up artist Ajay Shelar highlighted her features with light smokey eyes and pink lips whereas hair stylist Sheetal Khan styled her hair into soft waves.

For another occasion, she again picked up a denim number from White Elephant by Mayyur Girotra. What we like about the dress are the dramatic sleeves. We believe, without those sleeves, the dress would seem boring. A red sling bag from Chanel, stilettos from Kurt Geiger, chocolaty lips and smokey eyes rounded out her look.

Not only denims, the ‘Life in a… Metro’ actor also slayed the print-on-print trend while attending an awards show for the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan at Uttar Pradesh. A difficult one to pull off, but the Anita Dongre palazzo paired with the kurta looked good on her. Shetty added a trendy touch to the ethnic wear by pairing it with a brown leather belt.

Shilpa Shetty wore the gingham print well as well. While heading to the spa, the actor picked out this three-quarter sleeve top with tie-up detailing on it. She teamed it with ripped jeans and a wide belt cinched at the waist. A sling bag from Chanel, oversized shades and a Bvlgari Serpenti watch rounded out her look.

Which look would you want to try? Let us know in the comments below.

