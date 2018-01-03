From embellished shoes to long coats: Neha Dhupia, Radhika Apte have interesting style tips up their sleeves

Neha Dhupia and Radhika Apte give us some serious OOTD goals. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Neha Dhupia and Radhika Apte give us some serious OOTD goals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

From odd and outrageous to stunningly beautiful, Neha Dhupia’s fashion experiments are always riveting. While we applaud her confidence for trying her hand at some of the most outlandish trends, what’s disheartening is that she hardly manages to pull it off in style, with a few exceptions of course.

However, this time the actor aced her fashion game in a peach long coat and pants from Vero Moda. She looked fiercely attractive at the taping of her chat show BFFs with Vogue. We like the black camisole she teamed her sharp outfit with to add a risque element.

Matching nude pumps complemented her beautiful attire. Check out the pics here.

The actor who mostly chooses nude palettes for her make-up, opted for bold colours this time with a crimson red lip shade. She polished off her look with side-parted sleek hair.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte, who was a guest on Dhupia’s show chose to keep it classy in a semi-sheer embroidered halter neck top. The Pad Man actor paired her blue top with matching high-waisted flared pants. The inch-high slit and the beaded pearls on both sides made for an attractive detailing on her outfit. We like the pointed ivory heels with colourful spikes on it, which the actor contrasted her outfit with.

Apte went with nude tones, smokey eyes and a pink-tinted lip shade. She rounded it off with her signature soft curls.

Joining them on the show was Rajkummar Rao. Check out the trio posing here.

Whose style do you like the most? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

