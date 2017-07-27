From burgers to drumsticks: McDonald’s and KFC just launched their quirky clothing line

From pillow cases to t-shirts and accessories, these unuaual items are here to rule! (Source: mcdeliveryatmcdonalds.com, kfclimited.com) From pillow cases to t-shirts and accessories, these unuaual items are here to rule! (Source: mcdeliveryatmcdonalds.com, kfclimited.com)

What’s common between global brands such as McDonald’s, KFC and Pizza Hut? Food, right? Well, yes, but it’s no longer the only common association. Now the international food organisation is out with their own clothing line, of apparels and home goods, and it’s quite cheesy. So, if you are an ardent fan of zinger burger, french fries and spicy-chicken legs, you can get them all in your wardrobe too and we are not kidding.

To celebrate Global Delivery Day on July 26, the company launched series of merchandise for its customers in thirteen countries — the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Hong Kong, France, Poland, Netherlands among others.

Along with UBEREats, the company has decided to celebrate the special day observing two decades of delivery experience. “Global McDelivery Day is our way of celebrating the expansion of delivery while highlighting McDonald’s ability to give our customers the great tasting food they love at McDonald’s, where they want to enjoy it,” said McDonald’s President and CEO Steve Easterbrook in a press release.

The limited edition McDelivery Collection item was even offered free of cost to customers ordering via UBEREats.

“To celebrate, we created the McDelivery Collection, a fun line of items designed to help people savour the delivery experience, whether they’re craving a Big Mac snuggled up on their couch or sharing some fries with friends in the park.” Yes, from onesies to picnic blankets and sweat suits to pillow cover set — collection has it all.

But not the first time McDonald’s had a Big Mac offering. The Swedish agency of the food enterprise in 2015 launched home goods and clothing with burger donning it. From comfy blankets to sleeping bags and thermal wears to training tights, these are still available online.

And if you are not a McD fans, no worries, KFC has its own “finger lickin’ collection”. Their collection is surely more quirky or may be a little creepy. Why? Well because what else would you call a pillow case with Colonel’s face. Designed to look like you were sleeping together, with his face staring right at you — only if Colonel doesn’t make you go weak in your knees, you wouldn’t want it.

From Finger Lickin’ Good Necklace ($12) to Zinger Lapel pin ($20), there are plenty of options in accessories, along with T-shirts, sweat shirts, socks and other apparels.

“KFC and Colonel Sanders have been American pop culture icons for more than 70 years,” said Steve Kelly, KFC U.S.’s director of media and digital. “Our fans were craving a way to embrace the fried chicken lifestyle, and KFC Ltd. gives them the opportunity to let their Colonel flag fly,” he added.

As of now, the limited-edition collections are available only in the US, but we hope the company won’t disappoint its lovers elsewhere.

The two clothing lines from McDonald’s and KFC will give a great competition to Pizza Hut’s ‘Hut Swag’ that too has pillow cases, sweatshirts and caps with images of dipping cheese and pepperoni!

