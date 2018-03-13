From applying face masks to eating healthy, here are few expert tips to get glowing skin in summers

Here are few ways to get a glowing and healthy skin this summer. (Source: Thinkstock Images; File Photo) Here are few ways to get a glowing and healthy skin this summer. (Source: Thinkstock Images; File Photo)

Summer is just not about wearing trendy clothes and relishing delicious fruits. With the extreme heat, the season also calls for taking care of your skin and protecting it from the harsh weather. Staying under the sun for a long time can make the skin dull and rough. Moreover, it also causes the pores to be clogged with sweat, dust and dirt.

Wondering how to stay fresh despite the soaring temperature? We asked experts to give some tips and tricks for a glowing skin for summers. From healthy food habits to easy home remedies, Dr Sakshi Srivastava, consultant dermatologist, Jaypee Hospital and Seema Nanda, founder of Estetico — The Facial Bar shared a few ways to look rosy and youthful.

There are two ways to achieve a glowing skin — internal and external, says Srivastava. Applying home masks and therapies refer to external treatment whereas drinking and eating healthy contributes to internal treatment.

External Care

Srivastava says that applying sunscreen on your face, hand and feet is a must. Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes and wearing light-coloured, full sleeves clothes will help protect your hands from getting tanned. “During summers, even though the skin gets oily due to sweat, sometimes after washing our face with water, the skin feels absolutely dry. Hence, you need to apply a light water-based moisturiser — it should be lotion and applying cream is a big no-no,” she adds.

Nanda recommends some home-made remedies and therapies to bring back the radiance of your skin. “Give your face a steam massage. Massaging increases blood circulation and creates a dewy complexion. For added benefit use an oil cleanser to maximise hydration.”

Use a sheet face mask as it helps detox and exfoliates the skin. There are four types of sheet masks available, which includes fibre masks, pulp masks, hydrogel masks, and bio-cellulose masks. Using sheet masks not only boost absorption, it also helps in the penetration of ingredients and nutrients into your skin. Anti-ageing ingredients such as AHAs, retinoids, B vitamins, antioxidants and peptides are very good for the skin, then you can opt a good anti-ageing lotion.

Furthermore, exfoliate with a soft washcloth soaked in hot water. Massage the cloth on your face in an upward moving direction in circular strokes. Doing this every day helps keep wrinkles at bay.

Nanda continues, “Detox your private parts as well. Vaginal steams, called “chai-yok”, which involve sitting naked on an open-seated stool above a steaming pot of water filled with medicinal and aromatic herbs for 30 to 45 minutes. The treatment supposedly helps women with infertility issues by “cleansing” the uterus and balancing hormone levels and thus when hormones are balanced the skin emits radiance.”

Taking care of your foot is equally important. Wash and soak feet in water and apply a foot cream, says Srivastava.

Internal Care

“Everything you put into the body effects to your skin”, says Nanda. “If you want to have a natural, clean, and illuminating skin, you must drink and eat clean. Nutrients in fruits and vegetables will help get you clear skin.” Nanda further recommends drinking barley tea every day as it adds a glow to the face.

Nanda also recommends practising facial stretches. “Say A-E-I-O-U in an exaggerated way. Repeat this three times daily. Although it may sound silly, this trick improves blood circulation, thus leading to a younger-looking skin.”

On the other hand, Srivastava advises drinking lots of water including coconut and lemon water and also organic fruit smoothies. “Avoid carbohydrate and other sugary drinks. Eat five colour fruits daily along with vegetables that are high in water content,” she suggests.

