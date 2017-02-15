Freida Pinto’s outfits on her Mumbai visit is worth following; here’s why

Freida Pinto is still on top of her fashion game. (Source: File photo) Freida Pinto is still on top of her fashion game. (Source: File photo)

The last time Freida Pinto wowed us is when we spotted her at the pre-Golden Globes party mixing it up like a boss in printed pants by Twelve Am:Pm with a constructed strapless top by Tanieya Khanuja. She layered this look with a Burberry trench coat. It’s interesting to see how celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri put together two prints with different aesthetics so well and styled her to perfection with silver pumps from LK Bennett. We would have never thought of pairing something like this on our own. This look actually inspired us to try out more structures and patterns.

Fast forward to present and Pinto is still on top of her fashion game. Over the weekend, the actress was spotted in Mumbai nailing every single look. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled her in three outfits and they were real classy.

The first look was of the actress in a black tailored dress by Toni Maticevski which had a unique shoulder cutout. She teamed it with a pair of Christain Louboutin heels and some dark red lipstick. We think she looked lovely. Nothing to fault here.

The second look was of Pinto in a beautiful and sharp TOME number in white. Well, you can never go wrong with white, can you? We think it was a smart choice to stick to this hue and pair it with a beautiful coral lip shade.

Last but not the least, and our favourite of the three, was the actress in a Paule Ka monochrome wrap dress with a panel of white running through the middle at the Love Scotch red carpet. She complemented her look with simple drop-down earrings, a pink lip shade and neatly tucked hair. We think she looked chic and absolutely lovely!

