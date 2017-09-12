Freida Pinto makes a powerful statement in Louis Vuitton on the cover of this magazine

Freida Pinto has an amazing sense of style and it shows on the new cover of Elle India. (File photo) Freida Pinto has an amazing sense of style and it shows on the new cover of Elle India. (File photo)

Every time we see Freida Pinto, she manages to impress us. Not only is she blessed with an amazing sense of style but also has the attitude to pull off even the most unusual outfits with ease. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, who has styled the Rise of the Planet of the Apes actor in the past, in a video interview with Pinkvilla once mentioned how Pinto is a delight to work with because she always knows what she wants. To be honest, it reflects in the way she gracefully carries herself at events.

It’s been long since we spotted her, so when Elle India shared a photo of her as the cover girl for their September issue, we were more than thrilled. Giving out biker chic vibes, the beauty was seen wearing a vintage looking Louis Vuitton leather jacket in black with a white zipper detail on the pocket.

The fashion magazine captioned it with Freida Pinto’s quote from the interview: When I got into the industry, I was very clear that if I didn’t establish myself as a serious actor, I’d always just be the token pretty girl.”

Not that we don’t take her seriously, but we can’t ignore her amazing fashion sensibilities as well. Take the example of this cover, the jacket is really basic, but she still manages to look lovely. Of course, the credit goes to fashion director Malini Banerji, but if not for the quiet confidence of the actor, it wouldn’t have looked as glamorous.

While the make-up is nothing extraordinary, except for the beautiful bronze eye make-up, we like her immaculately styled mane by celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis.

What do you think of this cover? Let us know in the comments below.

