Freckle tattoos are the latest beauty trend on social media

Beauty trends on Instagram are getting bizarre with each passing day. First, it was the feather eyebrow trend doing the rounds, and by the time we could take a breather, the dragon brow trend caught up really fast with Instagrammers. Now, it’s the freckle tattoos which have caught the fancy of beauty hoarders. You might be thinking why would anyone want to do that to their face when they can get a healthy, radiant glow. Well, beats us too but looks like that’s what women want, or a handful of them to be precise.

What’s so appealing about it? Women like the cute, fresh aesthetic that barely-there freckles can add to their look. It can be really tricky to get one as it has to match the shade of your skin and one cannot just apply the dots uniformly across the face.

But bravehearts are also experimenting with coloured freckle tattoos! The procedure is semi-permanent and can last up to three years.

According to Newbeauty, Montreal-based cosmetic tattoo artist Gabrielle Rainbow started this trend also known as freckling when she saw her best friend constantly pump up her summer freckles with makeup. Describing the process, she said, “When they are freshly done, (the freckles) will appear swollen, almost like bee stings. The swelling will go down within a couple hours, and you’ll be left with your cute, fresh freckles. Over the course of one to two months, the colour will soften dramatically and look more natural. They will fade naturally with time, and if you wish to keep them, you can always get the color boosted whenever you like.”

Are you game for this? Let us know in the comments below.

