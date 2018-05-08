Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke gets inked by Indian celebrity tattoo artist Vikas Malani

Former cricketer Michael Clarke’s tattoo represents faith, hope love and luck. Check out the picture. Former cricketer Michael Clarke’s tattoo represents faith, hope love and luck. Check out the picture.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke got his latest tattoo done by Indian celebrity tattoo artist Vikas Malani. Buzz is that the 37-year-old, who is likely to play commentator for the IPL season, recently made a quick pit stop at Malani’s BodyCanvas Tattoos & Piercings studio in Bandra.

Placing the new tattoo right next to his previous Carpe Diem ink, Clarke got a cloverleaf tattoo with an Unalome and the initials of his daughter, Kelsey Lee that is KL, in his own handwriting. The tattoo represents faith, hope love and luck. There is an eight-petalled flower mandala inside the cloverleaf, which represent the universe.

Interestingly, the tattoo has a sweet story attached to it with Clarke’s daughter being the real inspiration behind the art work. Apparently, the father of the two-year-old recently bought a black cap by a popular American brand which features the cloverleaf. His daughter instantly took a liking to it and wouldn’t take it off.

Taking that as an indication, he decided to get it done. “I just took it as a sign and turned up at the shop with the cap, and am leaving with the most unbelievable tattoo. I wanted to have an Indian feel because all my tattoos have been done in Australia and this is the first one here,” he said.

The centre of the flower, which has his daughter’s initials, depicts that she is the centre of his life. Moreover, the stem of the flower, which shows using an Unalome, represents the path to enlightenment, according to the Buddhist culture. While the spirals in the tattoo are meant to symbolise twists and turns, the straight lines represent enlightenment.

Emotional, ain’t it? Seems like Malani, who turned Michael’s tattoo dream into a reality, also was quite impressed with it. “Meeting and inking Michael has been an enlightening and motivational experience. He is truly a man with wisdom. He chose a really beautiful design with a great meaning and I am sure his daughter would love it. It means a lot to me when someone puts their emotions in the tattoo,” the tattoo artist — who has also inked popular celebrities like Remo D’Souza, Krishna Shroff, John Abraham, Alok Nath, Aamir Khan for Dhoom 3, Anushka Sharma for Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola, Priyanka Chopra for Pyaar Impossible, Fardeen Khan for All the Best and more — said.

