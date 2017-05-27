Footwear guide for summer: From pop print canvas sneakers to trendy summer boots

Style it right! (Source: ThinkStock Images, Stylish footwear/Facebook) Style it right! (Source: ThinkStock Images, Stylish footwear/Facebook)

From pop print canvas sneakers and tropical printed flip flops to athleisure shoes and summer boots, there’s a lot to pick from to make a fashionable statement without sacrificing comfort, say experts.

Matteo Lambert, Chief Collection Manager, Bata India, and Natasha Tate, In-house stylist, LimeRoad, have listed some trends.

For women:

Slippers: Slippers are the most common and favourite piece of footwear when it comes to summer. To pep these up, go for colourful motifs and printed slippers in bright and pastel shades which will keep your fashion game on point.

Canvas sneakers: Make your pedicure last longer and cover your feet with cool and light canvas sneakers that are making waves in India. From beautiful graphic-printed canvas shoes to your favourite comic characters, these shoes are available in bright colours too.

Open toe sandals and wedges: Open toes are the best way to let your feet breathe as well as look formally stylish at the same time. You can shop for flats, sandals or wedges in this design with jute detailing and soft leather in attractive pastels and bright colours like yellows, blues, shades of red and orange, baby pink.

For men:

Taupe suede loafers: To give yourself a classy edge this season, combine your casual shirts and jeans with a pair of taupe suede loafers. Not only are they super stylish but they are also quite versatile. You can work them up with your pastel office attires as well as with your graphic tees and daily denims.

Tan summer sliders: They are best to be paired with your white casual shirts and denim shorts. You can work them up with your cargos and polos as well. A pair of tan sliders is just what every man needs to get his style right this summer.

Stellar shoes: The coolest way to get in the groove with some astro allure is by flaunting a pair of stellar shoes. Work them up with your ripped jeans and printed tees to add the perfect amount of peppiness to your summer avatar.

