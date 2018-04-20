Flaunt your denims in the right way

Try these trendy denim fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Try these trendy denim fashion. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you feel more comfortable in your denims, invest in a comfortable pair of jogg jeans or zero gravity jeans and pair them with the check shirts or solid hues of polo t-shirts, suggest experts. Samresh Das, Design Manager of Denim, Numero Uno and Gunjan Karmakar, Deputy General Manager in Denim Design, Flying Machine, have suggested few looks:

* Invest in a pair of jogg jeans which is one of the revolutionary inventions in the denim industry, with a wide range to choose from. Be it cuffed or straight hem, a draw string waist or a normal waist. These can be worn with checkered or solid shirts or can be matched with polo t-shirts.

* Zero gravity jeans are another option if you are looking for something weightless and super comfortable in every position. The fabric is specially designed in lighter gsm (grams per square metre) and are so compact that it looks like normal denim but gives the comfort of a chino.

These can be paired with your semi formals and can also be worn to the office with linen blend shirts to hit the club in the evening.

* Coloured jeans is a new extension to an indigo wardrobe. Available in many hues, they wash well and look amazing. Team it with shirts or t-shirts in solids, stripes and checks.

* Show your man ankles. Try the coolest new trend in denim fits. Slim fit jeans these days have a cropped length that’s urban, playful, trendy and real easy to go with your plain coloured t-shirt and trendy white sneakers.

* Cuff your skinny jeans as the 1980’s fun time is back. Excess jeans length going under your shoes is not in trend now. Instead, roll them up or give them two neat folds which would be a perfect relaxed look for this summer.

* Loose jeans is completely out of trend and long gone and forgotten. Get into skinny fit jeans paired with a slim fit shirt and loafers. This look would be perfect for an evening with friends or family.

* Black is here to stay. They are never out of fashion. With athleisure fashion taking center stage, black jeans in all its shades are the must-haves for this season.

