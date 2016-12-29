Fix up your New Year make up with ease

Skin does not look it’s happiest when it is dry, tired, cracked or oily and hence it is needed to take care of skin post make up. Skin does not look it’s happiest when it is dry, tired, cracked or oily and hence it is needed to take care of skin post make up.

As festivals and weddings come to a close and night-long wild parties come for a brief halt, its time to shake up and fake off the overloaded make up skin. The key to natural, flawless glowing skin begins with a fantastic skin preparation, says an expert. Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training, The Body Shop, says that skin does not look it’s happiest when it is dry, tired, cracked or oily and hence it is needed to take care of skin post make up.

* If you prepare the skin on your face correctly before you add your actual makeup, you will not need as much makeup to ‘fix’ any given skin situation you might be faced with allowing an opportunity for your “natural, flawless glowing skin” to shine through.

* Once the skin is properly prepped, apply your makeup as usual being mindful to go lighter on the foundation and powder. With a good skin preparation, you won’t need to pile on the foundation, rather, it’s more about spot checking the areas on your face that need help and then delicately dusting your translucent powder over those areas’s to set the makeup you have applied.

* This will create a much more natural appearance to your skin before adding the final touches to the rest of your makeup look.

* It is also important to apply product during and after make up properly. Use water based foundations enriched with rose water which would not only give coverage but will also work well on sensitive skin. Wipe off makeup with cleanser or cleansing milk just apt for your skin type. Look out for cleansing solutions available in varying format: butter, lotion and water based .Go a little careful while removing your eye makeup. Go for more natural and nude on eye makeup but pout your lips with on-trend shades of pink, plum and red.