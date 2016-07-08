Fitness more important than being thin in modelling: Celeb fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani

Ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani emphasises the importance of fitness in modelling. (Source: IANS) Ace fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani emphasises the importance of fitness in modelling. (Source: IANS)

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, who will be co-judging second season of India’s Next Top Model, says fitness must be more important than being thin for models.

The show, which begins on Sunday on MTV channel, will have Ratnani co-judging the show with actress Lisa Haydon while MTV VJ and actress Anusha Dandekar and grooming expert Neeraj Gaba will be the mentors of the contestants.

“We have a mix of girls and all of them are not that thin. The contestants are not particularly thin… They are more fit as that is one important criterion. Fitness plays a very important part in modelling,” said Ratnani.

Ratnani said models’ fitness is also required as they have to flaunt one size that the designers make.

“It is what the models have to wear on the shoots and on the ramp, so the models have to be fit,” added the photographer, who is known for his annual calendar and is also the cover photographer for leading fashion magazines.

India’s Next Top Model will have 13 new faces competing with each other.

Ratnani shared that the second season will have a much more “confident approach because the first season did really well”.

“It was accepted widely by everybody. This time the girls are more confident. This time there are more girls who look like models. Everything is larger than before and challenges are more daring,” he said.

