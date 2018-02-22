Fishtail brows are the latest Instagram beauty trend in 2018 for you to try

Interested in trying out the new fishtail eyebrows? (Source: Huda beauty, SkyzEditz/Instagram) Interested in trying out the new fishtail eyebrows? (Source: Huda beauty, SkyzEditz/Instagram)

If you are someone who makes sure she’s up-to-date with the latest beauty trends, then after playing around with squiggle brow, Christmas brows and feather brows, to name just a dew weird eyebrow trends that have been popping up on Instagram the past year, this year’s first such contribution seems to be — fishtail brows — and they’re all over the Internet. Over the past couple of days, beauty bloggers have been posting pictures of the end-flipped eyebrows that look like a fishtail. Instagrammer SkyzEditz, an account known for editing photos of celebrities and fellow Instagrammers as well as sharing the latest make-up trends and tips, is said to have started this new trend of a fishtail brow. Indianexpress.com has reached out to him for more details.

Though the trend is just picking up, beauty enthusiasts on Instagram have begun experimenting, attempting to recreate the fishy look with a little make-up. As this Instagram beauty fad picks up, there are some who have also played with add-ons such as glitter.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Though there are some who have called the trend weird (no surprises there) and criticised it as well, led by a handful of make-up artists there are others who seem to have taken to look and have been trying it out. Although, it seems so far everyone’s trying it out on photoshop, and we can’t blame them. After all, one would need to be VERY sure to shave off a part of their brow. Nevertheless, the look seems interesting and come World Ocean Day on June 8, it could just be what every beauty enthusiast needs to get in with the theme.

